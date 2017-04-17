Simon Mignolet felt Liverpool proved their critics wrong with a resilient 1-0 win at West Brom.

Mignolet delight as Liverpool prove defensive strength

Roberto Firmino's 11th Premier League goal of the season kept Jurgen Klopp's team on course for a top-four finish, while Mignolet was rarely threatened in the away goal.

The Belgium international stood firm to save impressively from Matt Phillips in the 80th minute and Liverpool went on to repel a late aerial bombardment from Tony Pulis' men with relative ease.

"If you come away to West Brom you know what to expect and you have to deal with it," Mignolet told Sky Sports.

"A lot of people have said we can't deal with that style but we proved that we can.

"You know in the last 10 minutes they are going to throw everything at you. We defended well. We scored one goal and that was enough."

On his own vital stop from Phillips, the 29-year-old said: "I'm happy to help the team out if needed, it's my job. Everybody did their job for the team to grind out a result.

"We've done it in the last two games and we have to keep it going and build on that."

Liverpool are back up to third in the table, two points ahead of Manchester City having played a game more than Pep Guardiola side.

"You see the other teams winning but we have to concentrate on our games and keep picking up results," Mignolet added.