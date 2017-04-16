Olympic swimmer Dana Vollmer competes while 6-months pregnant

Dana Vollmer may besix months pregnant, but that didn’t stop her from competing in her meet this weekend.

The Olympic swimmer and five-timegold medalistplaced 55th overall at the Arena Pro Swim Meet on Friday after finishingthe 50-meter freestyle in 27.59 seconds, but was still pleased with her performance.

"Time didn't matter, place didn't matter," Vollmer said,via The Associated Press. "I've loved being here. I've loved seeing all my teammates, all the people from Rio. The race felt great.

"I don't think I've ever done a 50 where I took four or five breaths.A 50 felt long for the first time in my life."

Vollmer announcedThursday she would use the race to disclose her child's gender and revealed Friday she is havinganother boyby donning a green swimsuit.She gave birth to her first son two years ago and competed at the Rio Olympics just 15 months later, winning three medals.



Girl or Boy ? Any guesses? Find out tomorrow! The TYR Avictor I race in will reveal the gender! Watch live 10:30am https://t.co/o4YTUDYEYf pic.twitter.com/fL7m0fXEX2

— Dana Vollmer (@danavollmer) April 13, 2017





We're thrilled to be having another BOY! The race felt great & I loved competing! Thx for the lovely comments & support! #mommaonamission pic.twitter.com/oFQSwRKuLC

— Dana Vollmer (@danavollmer) April 14, 2017



Vollmer, 29, is due in July but doesn'tanticipateto slow down as Tokyo 2020 approaches.