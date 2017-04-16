MLS Review: Schweinsteiger scores again, Orlando stay perfect at home

Bastian Schweinsteiger continued his goalscoring form in MLS as Chicago Fire eased past New England Revolution, while Orlando City are yet to lose at home after seeing off LA Galaxy in stoppage time.

Former Manchester United midfielder Schweinsteiger scored his second goal in three games to lead the Fire to a 3-0 victory at home to the Revolution.

Surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, former Germany international and World Cup winner Schweinsteiger has hit the ground running in the United States with a goal on debut on April 1 and the 32-year-old was at it again on Saturday.

Schweinsteiger opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time, collecting the ball on the edge of the penalty area before driving into the box and firing a shot across goalkeeper Cody Cooper.

Nemanja Nikolic then bagged a second-half brace as the Fire remain unbeaten in three matches since Schweinsteiger's arrival.

Orlando City have built a fortress following their thrilling 2-1 win at home to the Galaxy.

Playing at Orlando City Stadium this season, Orlando made it four successive victories thanks to Cyle Larin's dramatic 91st-minute winner.

Galaxy's Romain Alessandrini had equalised in the 83rd minute to cancel out Will Johnson's first-half opener.

A spirited 10-man Atlanta United fell to a 2-1 defeat Montreal Impact after Leandro Gonzalez Pirez was sent off before the interval and Bradley Wright-Phillips was on target as New York Red Bulls defeated Eastern Conference rivals DC United 2-0.

Columbus Crew came from behind to top Toronto FC 2-1, Real Salt Lake beat Colorado Rapids by the same scoreline, Minnesota United overturned a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw at Houston Dynamo, while Portland Timbers lost 1-0 to unbeaten Sporting Kansas City.