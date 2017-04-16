Pahang skipper Davies laments Elephants' 'poor' performance against Red Giants

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow onTwitter

Pahang captain Matthew Davies could not hide his disappointment after the Elephants' were held to a 2-2 draw by Selangor at home in their Super League match on Saturday.

Although the homeside were the favourites going into the Super League match in front of the home crowd, the visitors went in front twice, before an equaliser two minutes from time by defender Faisal Rosli ended the match in a draw.

The Red Giants went in front as early as the sixth minute through Juliano Mineiro's goal, but Pahang captain Matthew Davies restored parity just four minutes later. Forkey Doe then restored the Red Giants' lead in the 66th minute, but Faisal rescued his side, and made amends for conceding the earlier Selangor penalty, by scoring an 88th minute equaliser.

The draw also put a stop to Pahang's seven-match winning streak at home in all competitions.

Despite ending up on the scoresheet, the defender lamented the Tok Gajah's poor performance, when he was interviewed by match broadcaster TV9 after the match.

"It was good to get that one point in the end, but overall I think the performance was a bit poor.

"We never really get our rhythm or our style of play, and especially to drop points at home is a bit disappointing.

"But we'll move on and focus on what we have to do next," said the 22-former Perth Glory man.

Faisal meanwhile was relieved that his late goal rescued Pahang, having caused the penalty that led to Selangor's second goal earlier.

"My goal was a chance for me to redeem my mistake (for causing the penalty," said the defender in his interview with the broadcaster.