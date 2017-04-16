Sister of Celtics star Isaiah Thomas killed in car crash

The sister of Boston Celtics All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas was killed in a single-car accident on Saturday.

Chyna J. Thomas, the 22-year-old sister of the 2016-17 NBA MVP candidate, was driving her 1998 Toyota Camry when she drifted off the road and hit a Jersey barrier and then a sign post, according to Washington State Patrol officials.

The accident occurred around 05:00 (local time) Saturday on I-5 in Isaiah Thomas' home state of Washington.

Police said Chyna Thomas was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Celtics expressed their condolences in a statement on Saturday.

"We are terribly saddened by the tragic loss of Chyna Thomas," the statement read.

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire Celtics organization are with Isaiah and his family."

The Celtics have the number one seed in the Eastern Conference and will play the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday.

Isaiah Thomas has not yet commented on the situation.