Australia's dancing hurdler Michelle Jenneke could have met her match in the form of a young American runner who can backwards cartwheel onto the blocks.

US runner rivals Jenneke with creative pre-race routine

The female runner uploaded the above video to her Twitter page, showing some incredible skills.

She decided to take her pre-race routine to the next level by performing the acrobatic feat, ending with her feet in the blocks and ready to start the race.

Jenneke, who shot to fame with her 'jiggling' pre-race dance, might need to step up her game if she's to retain her mantle.

The young Aussie first jiggled at the 2012 World Championships and even took her exploits to the Rio 2016 Olympics.

American golfer Paige Spiranac also appears to be trying to out-do Jenneke: