Chapecoense, the grief-stricken Brazilian soccer club turned upside down by a plane crash in November, continuedits resurrection by claiming the second stage of Santa Catarina's state championship Saturday.

Chapecoense wins first title since tragic plane crash

Chapecoense was decimated by tragedywhen a plane carrying its players, technical commission and a number of journalists for the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional crashed en route to Medellin two days before the match was due to take place, killing 71 people on board.

Of the traveling squad, only three members survived — Neto, Alan Ruschel and Jackson Follmann— leaving Chapecoense heartbroken and struggling to field a team.

But with the help of loaned players, Chapecoense hastried to rebuild and the Brazilians continued their comeback with their first title since the tragic plane crash.



É CAAAAAMPEÃOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!



Nada mais justo do que a Taça Sandro Pallaoro ficar na Arena Condá!!



Chapecoense 2x0 Joinville#VamosChape pic.twitter.com/cNYmAyloAl



Reinaldo,one of the players on loanfrom Sao Paulo, and Tulio de Melo scored as Chapecoense defeated Joinville 2-0 to be crowned champions of the local tournament, which is named after club president Sandro Pallaoro, who was among the victims of the crash last year.

Chapecoense, which finished second to Avai in the first half of the Catarinense but isunbeaten this time around after eight matches,secured the second stage of the competition with a game to spare as they look to take out the Santa CatarinaChampionship outright.

Vagner Mancini's Chapecoense will go head-to-head with Avai in the two-legged final.