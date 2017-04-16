NBA: Isaiah Thomas' sister killed in single-car crash, reports say

The sister of Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas was killed in a single-car accident Saturday morning, family members told the Tacoma News Tribune.

Chyna J. Thomas, the 22-year-old sister of the 2016-17 NBA MVP candidate, was driving her 1998 Toyota Camry when she drifted off the road and hit a Jersey barrier and then a sign post. The accident occurred around 5 a.m. Saturday on I-5 in Isaiah Thomas’ home state of Washington.

A Washington State Patrol official confirmed the woman's identity as Chyna Thomas to the News Tribune. Police said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Celtics have the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and will play the No. 8 seed Chicago Bulls in the first round of the playoffs Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. at home.

Isaiah Thomas has not yet commented on the situation.