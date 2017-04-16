Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti feels his side deserved more than a point from their Bundesliga clash with 10-man Bayer Leverkusen, which ended goalless.

Bayern deserved a win - Ancelotti rues missed opportunities

The Bundesliga leaders - who face Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final in their next outing - were unusually ineffective in front of goal, failing to capitalise on their numerical advantage after Tin Jedvaj was sent off in the 59th minute.

The draw leaves Bayernwithout a win in their last two away games, but Ancelotti was not disheartened by his side's failure to make the most of several gilt-edgedchances as they remaineight points clear at the top of the table.

Muller: Bayern wasted chances

"The performance of the team was good.We played with great intensity, had many possibilities, but sometimes a tie happens," Ancelotti said.

"I think we deserved a win. We earned it, but Bayer Leverkusen fought superbly. We have to accept it."

Ancelotti also confirmed that, ahead of the trip to Madrid, Robert Lewandowski is making good progress on his return from injury, though Bayern will have to wait on news of knocks to both Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng.

Meanwhile, Leverkusen bossTayfun Korkut was delighted with his side's stoic defending, with the point having moved the hostsfour points clear of the relegation play-off position.

"We knew we would suffer a lot.That we would not have much possession," he said.

"I am proud ofthe team and the way we have kept this point here.

"We did not allow[Bayern]so many chances.That was very important to us."