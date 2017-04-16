The Reds can’t catch a break. While they did come away with a 7-5 win over theBrewers to move to 8-4 on the season Saturday, starting pitcher Brandon Finnegan had to come out of the game in the first inning due to a left lat strain.

Reds lose third starting pitcher in first two weeks of season

This is the third starting pitcher Cincinnati haslost since March 30.

Anthony DeSclafani was the first to go out April 5 with a UCL sprain.



. @Reds place RHP Anthony DeSclafani on 10-day DL, place RHP Nick Travieso on 60-day DL, select INF Patrick Kivlehan.

— MLBRosterMoves (@MLBRosterMoves) April 2, 2017



Then Rookie Davis went downafter two starts with a bruised right forearm.



The #Reds have placed RHP Rookie Davis (bruised right forearm) on 10-Day DL and recalled from Class AAA Louisville RHP Barrett Astin (#48)

— Jim Day (@JimDayTV) April 12, 2017



Now Finnegan.

The Redsalso lost Homer Bailey in February to elbow surgery and placed him on the 60-day DL after that.

Even worse, Finnegan looks like he will miss even more time.

"He felt it a little bit after his last start, but he did everything between starts and he seemed fine," manager Bryan Price said Saturday. "Then it popped back up. He won't make his next start. It's not good right now."