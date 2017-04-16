News

Reds lose third starting pitcher in first two weeks of season

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Reds can’t catch a break. While they did come away with a 7-5 win over theBrewers to move to 8-4 on the season Saturday, starting pitcher Brandon Finnegan had to come out of the game in the first inning due to a left lat strain.

This is the third starting pitcher Cincinnati haslost since March 30.

Anthony DeSclafani was the first to go out April 5 with a UCL sprain.



Then Rookie Davis went downafter two starts with a bruised right forearm.



Now Finnegan.

The Redsalso lost Homer Bailey in February to elbow surgery and placed him on the 60-day DL after that.

Even worse, Finnegan looks like he will miss even more time.

"He felt it a little bit after his last start, but he did everything between starts and he seemed fine," manager Bryan Price said Saturday. "Then it popped back up. He won't make his next start. It's not good right now."

