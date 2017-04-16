With some of the best teams in Europe represented at the tournament, it is no surprise the first day of the ABN Amro Future Cup was full of excitement.

PSG struggle while Maduro impresses for Ajax - Future Cup day one highlights

Anderlecht were the most impressive side, already booking their place in the semi-finals with two wins, while Ajax and the J-League selection started well in Group A.

But with Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain also in action, there was no shortage of entertainment.

Goal looks at the highlights of the first matchday.

JURRIEN MADURO IMPRESSES

Excelling in Ajax's midfield when it came to attacking and defending, 15-year-old Jarrien Maduro stood out immediately.

A diminutive player, he looked fierce from the beginning against the J-League side, looking determined in duels and making life difficult for the visitors.

An all-round footballer with good dribbling and passing ability, he made good use of his technique and looked a real threat when charging towards goal.

MENDOZAFLYING HIGH

Anderlecht are looking to regain their status as the most successful team in the competition, having won it in three occasions already - a record matched only by Ajax.

And the Belgian side got off to a blistering start with a 3-1 win over defending champions Arsenal.

The pick of the bunch wasJuan Perea Mendoza's acrobatic strike early in the second half to make it 2-0.

DE LA VEGA'S SWEET WINNER

After a few close calls at either end in their 0-0 draw with the J-League team, Ajax improved in their second game of the day when they beat Benfica 1-0.

The Amsterdam side passed up a few chances in the early stages of the game and made the breakthrough in superb fashion.

An attack which began in Ajax's half looked set to end in disappointment when the initial shot was stopped, but Giovanni de la Vega swooped in to smash the rebound in.

MENDOZA COMES CRASHING DOWN

While Juan Perea Mendoza made the difficult look easy against Arsenal, he ended up doing the opposite later on.

Anderlecht were already 1-0 up against Bayern, and Mendoza had the chance to add a second in the late stages.

Taking the ball on at the halfway line, he charged forward on the counter attack and even beat the goalkeeper. He had just the hard part left, but lost his composure and it ended in embarrassment.

PSG DISAPPOINT

Although there is still a game left in the group phase, Paris Saint-Germain are already aware they will not feature in the semi-finals.

They took the lead early on in their opener against Bayern Munich thanks to Junior Dina Ebimbe's excellent lob, but they soon crumbled as the Bavarians came back to win 3-1.

The French side were undone by good pressing and sharp passing from Arsenal, who went ahead 26 minutes in. A well worked goal pulled PSG level, but the Gunners got the three points thanks to a penalty in the second-half.

PSG take on Group B leaders Anderlecht on Sunday looking to avoid ending the group phase on zero points.

