A J-League XI pulled off a stunning 3-0 upset of Juventus in their first game at the Future Cup in Amsterdam.

VIDEO: J-League XI stun Juventus at Future Cup

The Bianconeri's first team saw off Barcelona with ease in the Champions League in midweek, but their next generation did not fare so well in international competition.

