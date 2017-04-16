If Real Madrid are to win La Liga this season, theycan credit their comeback prowess away from home as a key reason.

Comeback kings! Real Madrid La Liga's best at fighting back on the road

Zinedine Zidane's men grabbed a vital comeback win at Sporting Gijon on Saturday. Down 2-1 in the second half, Alvaro Morata and Isco scored to give Los Blancos a 3-2 away victory.

With Isco's late winner, Madrid are now tops in La Liga with 10 points won away from home from losing positions.



10 - Real Madrid are the side with the most points won away from home from losing positions in La Liga this season. Character. pic.twitter.com/9RXHNcphXG

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 15, 2017



The win in Gijon took Madrid six points clear of Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table.