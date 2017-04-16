News

Comeback kings! Real Madrid La Liga's best at fighting back on the road

Sporting News
Sporting News

If Real Madrid are to win La Liga this season, theycan credit their comeback prowess away from home as a key reason.

Comeback kings! Real Madrid La Liga's best at fighting back on the road

Comeback kings! Real Madrid La Liga's best at fighting back on the road

Zinedine Zidane's men grabbed a vital comeback win at Sporting Gijon on Saturday. Down 2-1 in the second half, Alvaro Morata and Isco scored to give Los Blancos a 3-2 away victory.

With Isco's late winner, Madrid are now tops in La Liga with 10 points won away from home from losing positions.



The win in Gijon took Madrid six points clear of Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table.

