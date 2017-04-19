NBA playoffs 2017: Scores, schedule, news and live updates

News

Sporting News
Get the latest NBA scoresand updated playoff schedulebelow. We'll also bring you news, updates and video highlightsbefore, during and after each game.

There were just two NBA playoff games Monday night: The Cleveland Cavaliers held off the Indiana Pacers 117-111 while the San Antonio Spurs rolled past the Memphis Grizzlies 96-82.

In Cleveland, the Cavaliers jumped out to a big early lead, then withstood a ferocious comeback by the Pacers. Cleveland's "Big Three" of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love combined for 89 points. Paul George tallied 32 for Indiana.

In San Antonio, the Spurs got 37 points from Kawhi Leonard, who sank all 19 of his free throw attempts. Mike Conley led the Grizzlies with 24 points.

There are three NBA playoff games Tuesday: the Bucks, who won Game 1, are at the Raptors (-7.5); the Bulls, up 1-0, are at the Celtics (-7); and the Jazz, also up 1-0, are at the Clippers (-9).

Check out the latest NBA scores and updated playoff schedule below, or scroll down for news and highlights from each game.


NBA playoffs 2017: Scores, news and highlights


For the latest NBA scores, check out SN's live scoreboardor click the game links below for full team and player stats from the NBAplayoffs.

Monday's scores


Cavaliers 117 Pacers 111





Spurs 96, Grizzlies 82


Tuesday's games


Bucks vs. Raptors, 7 p.m.

Bulls vs. Celtics, 8 p.m.

Jazz vs. Clippers, 10:30

NBA playoff schedule, times, TV channels


Here's a look at the NBA playoff schedule,with game times (all Eastern) and TV channel information:

Tuesday, April 18

















AwayHome Time TV
Bucks Raptors 7 p.m. NBA TV
Bulls Celtics 8 p.m. TNT
Jazz Clippers 10:30 TNT


Wednesday, April 19

















AwayHome Time TV
Hawks Wizards 7 p.m. NBA TV
Thunder Rockets 8 p.m. TNT
Blazers Warriors 10:30 TNT


Thursday, April 20

















AwayHome Time TV
Cavs Pacers 7 p.m. TNT
Raptors Bucks 8 p.m. NBA TV
Spurs Grizzlies 9:30 TNT


Friday, April 21

















AwayHome Time TV
Celtics Bulls 7 p.m. ESPN
Rockets Thunder 9:30 ESPN
Clippers Jazz 10 p.m. ESPN2


Saturday, April 22





















AwayHome Time TV
Raptors Bucks 3 p.m. TNT
Wizards Hawks 5:30 TNT
Spurs Grizzlies 8 p.m. ESPN
Warriors Blazers 10:30 ESPN


Sunday, April 23





















AwayHome Time TV
Cavs Pacers 1 p.m. ABC
Rockets Thunder 3:30 ABC
Celtics Bulls 6:30 TNT
Clippers Jazz 9 p.m. TNT


Monday, April 24

















AwayHome Time TV
Bucks Raptors 7 p.m. NBA TV*
Wizards Hawks 8 p.m. TNT
Warriors Blazers 10:30 TNT


  • If necessary.
