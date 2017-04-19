NBA playoffs 2017: Scores, schedule, news and live updates

Get the latest NBA scoresand updated playoff schedulebelow. We'll also bring you news, updates and video highlightsbefore, during and after each game.
There were just two NBA playoff games Monday night: The Cleveland Cavaliers held off the Indiana Pacers 117-111 while the San Antonio Spurs rolled past the Memphis Grizzlies 96-82.
In Cleveland, the Cavaliers jumped out to a big early lead, then withstood a ferocious comeback by the Pacers. Cleveland's "Big Three" of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love combined for 89 points. Paul George tallied 32 for Indiana.
In San Antonio, the Spurs got 37 points from Kawhi Leonard, who sank all 19 of his free throw attempts. Mike Conley led the Grizzlies with 24 points.
There are three NBA playoff games Tuesday: the Bucks, who won Game 1, are at the Raptors (-7.5); the Bulls, up 1-0, are at the Celtics (-7); and the Jazz, also up 1-0, are at the Clippers (-9).
NBA playoffs 2017: Scores, news and highlights
Monday's scores
Cavaliers 117 Pacers 111
Spurs 96, Grizzlies 82
Tuesday's games
Bucks vs. Raptors, 7 p.m.
Bulls vs. Celtics, 8 p.m.
Jazz vs. Clippers, 10:30
NBA playoff schedule, times, TV channels
Here's a look at the NBA playoff schedule,with game times (all Eastern) and TV channel information:
Tuesday, April 18
|Away
|Home
|Time
|TV
|Bucks
|Raptors
|7 p.m.
|NBA TV
|Bulls
|Celtics
|8 p.m.
|TNT
|Jazz
|Clippers
|10:30
|TNT
Wednesday, April 19
|Away
|Home
|Time
|TV
|Hawks
|Wizards
|7 p.m.
|NBA TV
|Thunder
|Rockets
|8 p.m.
|TNT
|Blazers
|Warriors
|10:30
|TNT
Thursday, April 20
|Away
|Home
|Time
|TV
|Cavs
|Pacers
|7 p.m.
|TNT
|Raptors
|Bucks
|8 p.m.
|NBA TV
|Spurs
|Grizzlies
|9:30
|TNT
Friday, April 21
|Away
|Home
|Time
|TV
|Celtics
|Bulls
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Rockets
|Thunder
|9:30
|ESPN
|Clippers
|Jazz
|10 p.m.
|ESPN2
Saturday, April 22
|Away
|Home
|Time
|TV
|Raptors
|Bucks
|3 p.m.
|TNT
|Wizards
|Hawks
|5:30
|TNT
|Spurs
|Grizzlies
|8 p.m.
|ESPN
|Warriors
|Blazers
|10:30
|ESPN
Sunday, April 23
|Away
|Home
|Time
|TV
|Cavs
|Pacers
|1 p.m.
|ABC
|Rockets
|Thunder
|3:30
|ABC
|Celtics
|Bulls
|6:30
|TNT
|Clippers
|Jazz
|9 p.m.
|TNT
Monday, April 24
|Away
|Home
|Time
|TV
|Bucks
|Raptors
|7 p.m.
|NBA TV*
|Wizards
|Hawks
|8 p.m.
|TNT
|Warriors
|Blazers
|10:30
|TNT
- If necessary.