NBA playoffs 2017: Scores, schedule, news and live updates

There were just two NBA playoff games Monday night: The Cleveland Cavaliers held off the Indiana Pacers 117-111 while the San Antonio Spurs rolled past the Memphis Grizzlies 96-82.

In Cleveland, the Cavaliers jumped out to a big early lead, then withstood a ferocious comeback by the Pacers. Cleveland's "Big Three" of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love combined for 89 points. Paul George tallied 32 for Indiana.

In San Antonio, the Spurs got 37 points from Kawhi Leonard, who sank all 19 of his free throw attempts. Mike Conley led the Grizzlies with 24 points.

There are three NBA playoff games Tuesday: the Bucks, who won Game 1, are at the Raptors (-7.5); the Bulls, up 1-0, are at the Celtics (-7); and the Jazz, also up 1-0, are at the Clippers (-9).

Monday's scores

Tuesday's games

Bucks vs. Raptors, 7 p.m.

Bulls vs. Celtics, 8 p.m.

Jazz vs. Clippers, 10:30

NBA playoff schedule, times, TV channels

Here's a look at the NBA playoff schedule,with game times (all Eastern) and TV channel information:

Tuesday, April 18

Away Home

Time

TV

Bucks

Raptors

7 p.m.

NBA TV

Bulls

Celtics

8 p.m.

TNT

Jazz

Clippers

10:30

TNT





Wednesday, April 19

Away Home

Time

TV

Hawks

Wizards

7 p.m.

NBA TV

Thunder

Rockets

8 p.m.

TNT

Blazers

Warriors

10:30

TNT





Thursday, April 20

Away Home

Time

TV

Cavs

Pacers

7 p.m.

TNT

Raptors

Bucks

8 p.m.

NBA TV

Spurs

Grizzlies

9:30

TNT





Friday, April 21

Away Home

Time

TV

Celtics

Bulls

7 p.m.

ESPN

Rockets

Thunder

9:30

ESPN

Clippers

Jazz

10 p.m.

ESPN2





Saturday, April 22

Away Home

Time

TV

Raptors

Bucks

3 p.m.

TNT

Wizards

Hawks

5:30

TNT

Spurs

Grizzlies

8 p.m.

ESPN

Warriors

Blazers

10:30

ESPN





Sunday, April 23

Away Home

Time

TV

Cavs

Pacers

1 p.m.

ABC

Rockets

Thunder

3:30

ABC

Celtics

Bulls

6:30

TNT

Clippers

Jazz

9 p.m.

TNT





Monday, April 24

Away Home

Time

TV

Bucks

Raptors

7 p.m.

NBA TV*

Wizards

Hawks

8 p.m.

TNT

Warriors

Blazers

10:30

TNT

