Moyes admits: Sunderland fans are right to have a go at me

David Moyes has "no issue" with Sunderland fans venting their frustrations at him with the Black Cats' slide towards relegation showing no sign of easing.

Moyes 'deserves' criticism from Sunderland supporters

The Wearside faithful turned on the Scot for the first time this season with calls of "we want Moyes out" ringing round the Stadium of Light during the 2-2 draw with West Ham, a result that leaves them nine points adrift of safety with six games to go.

There was also ironic chanting after Wahbi Khazri, strangely left out of the Sunderland side for much of the campaign, netted Sunderland's first equaliser as part of a man-of-the-match display.

Moyes said: "The supporters have been fantastic. When managers and teams aren't doing well, they deserve to take frustrations out on somebody.

"It's nearly always the manager - and I have no issue with that."

The teams played 10 minutes of stoppage time after Fabio Borini's 90th-minute leveller, following a concerning injury for Sunderland's Billy Jones, but Moyes offered a positive update on the defender's condition.

"I thought it was his shoulder when he went down - and I thought it was a free-kick - but his head hits the floor," he told Sky Sports. "It looks like concussion, but he's fine.

"They've taken him away to hospital to be checked, but hopefully it's not too severe."

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic believes his side have an "unfinished job" to secure their top-flight safety after failing to hold on for the three points.

"We are disappointed to concede a late goal," he said. "It was a fair result. It is a point, we wanted three and we were close.

"They were throwing long balls in, putting the bodies in - from one of those situations they score the goal."

West Ham are 13th, nine points above the drop zone.