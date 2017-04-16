D'hoore and Kopecky make madison history, two golds for Russia

Jolien D'hoore and Lotte Kopecky made history for Belgium when they became the first women to be crowned madison champions at the UCI Track World Championships on Saturday.

The duo took gold by a margin of 10 points after setting the pace in a 50-kilometre relay event competed over 200 laps, with points up for grabs in intermediate sprints held every 10 laps.

Great Britain's Elinor Barker and Emily Nelson took silver in the inaugural women's madison race at the World Championships at the Hong Kong Velodrome, with Australian pair Amy Cure and Alex Manly completing the podium.

It was a fruitful penultimate day of the event for Russia, with golds for Denis Dmitriev and Daria Shmeleva.

Dmitriev was crowned world champion for the first time in the sprint event, completing the set after winning two silvers and as many bronzes.

Harrie Lavreysen of Netherlands was unable to match the pace set by Dmitriev, who claimed victory with a race to spare, while defending champion Ethan Mitchell had to settle for bronze.

Shmeleva is the new 500 metre time trial champion and has two golds this week. Miriam Welte added a third World Championship silver medal to her collection, as Anastasiia Voinova took bronze for Russia.

Chloe Dygert defended the individual pursuit title she won in London, adding to the team pursuit that she already had in the bag this week.

The American eased to her first individual crown, crossing the line 7.143 seconds before Australia's Ashlee Ankudinoff. Kelly Catlin ensured the USA had two spots on the podium.

There was also a rendition of the French national anthem for Ben Thomas, who won the men's omnium when he edged Aaron Gate of New Zealand by just two points, with Spaniard Albert Torres Barcelo third.

Australia top the medal table with a haul of 10, six more than second-placed Russia.