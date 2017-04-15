MLS suspends Tim Howard 3 games for separate incidents involving fans

Major League Soccersuspended Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard for three games and fined him an undisclosed amount on Friday for separate incidents involving fans following a 3-1 loss inKansas City on Sunday.

Howard, 38, was seenon a videoexchanging swear words with Sporting KC fans and he also allegedly grabbed a supporter while walking off the pitch, according to ESPNFC.com.

The longtime U.S. Men's National Team goalie was also spottedgettingin a heated conversation with SKC's Dom Dwyer following the game.

"Tim Howard made a regrettable mistake for which he is being disciplined by MLS. While this is out of character for Tim, we do not condone these actions," the Rapids said in a statement Friday. "We accept the league's decision and look forward to moving past this.The incidents that took place during our match at Sporting Kansas City last weekend do not represent the Colorado Rapids Soccer Club or Tim's character and beliefs, on and off the pitch.

"Major League Soccer and all 22 clubs have taken the pledge with the 'Don't Cross the Line' campaign, which is dedicated to supporting the communities where we live and play our games, and to providing an environment in which our staff, clubs, players, partners and supporters are treated with dignity and respect. Everyone at the Colorado Rapids Soccer Club stands behind Tim and we look forward to welcoming him back to the pitch in the near future."

Howard will be replaced by Zac MacMath in goal when the Rapidshost Real Salt Lake on Saturday. He'll also miss Colorado's game againstMinnesota andOrlando City.