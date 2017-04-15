Yankees claim fifth straight win, Nationals walk off

The New York Yankees extended their winning streak in MLB on Friday, while the Washington Nationals edged to a hard-fought victory.

Starlin Castro went two-for-four with a home run and two RBIs to lift the Yankees to a fifth straight win as they beat the St Louis Cardinals 4-3.

Daniel Murphy delivered a walk-off double to see the Nationals overcome the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 after 10 innings.

Elsewhere, the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2, the Baltimore Orioles claimed a 6-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays and the Detroit Tigers edged the Cleveland Indians 7-6.

The Milwaukee Brewers were too good for the Cincinnati Reds 10-4, the Miami Marlins got past the New York Mets 3-2 and the Tampa Bay Rays had a 10-5 win against the Boston Red Sox.

The Atlanta Braves beat the San Diego Padres 5-2, the Chicago White Sox edged the Minnesota Twins 2-1 and the Kansas City Royals eased past the Los Angeles Angels 7-1.

The Houston Astros claimed a 7-2 win against the Oakland Athletics, the Los Angeles Dodgers crushed the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-1, the Seattle Mariners edged the Texas Rangers 2-1 and the San Francisco Giants easily beat the Colorado Rockies 8-2.

MARLINS DELIVER

Marlins duo Miguel Rojas and Dee Gordon collected three hits apiece against the Mets. Gordon went three-for-five with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base. Rojas went three-for-three with a walk and two runs scored, including the winning run in the bottom of the ninth.

NATIONALS WALK OFF

Murphy had a walk-off hit as Harper flew around the bases to score.

POOR PORCELLO

Reining American League (AL) Cy Young winner Rick Porcello (1-1) was blasted Friday. Already struggling this season, Porcello allowed eight earned runs off eight hits and four home runs in a loss to the Rays. The Red Sox starter now has a whopping 7.56 ERA through three starts this season.

PIRATES IN CHICAGO

Jake Arrieta (2-0) looks to remain perfect this season against struggling, yet promising, Pirates (4-6) prospect Tyler Glasnow (0-1). The Cubs (6-4) have a few kinks to even out after a few bumpy games, but the defending World Series champions are allowed at least a small hangover after waiting over 100 years to party.