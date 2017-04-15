MLS Review: Villa scores screamer, Montero leads Whitecaps

David Villa's incredible goal helped New York City to an MLS win, while the Vancouver Whitecaps were also victorious on Friday.

Villa's stunner from about 50 yards sealed a 2-0 win for City against the struggling Philadelphia Union.

NYCFC defeats hapless Union

The former Spain and Barcelona forward struck from distance after Jack Harrison had opened the scoring early in the second half.

Villa nudged a defender away before his outrageous right-footed attempt from just inside the attacking half, which left Union goalkeeper Andre Blake scrambling and unable to keep it out.

The win lifted City – whichhasthree victories in six games this season – into top spot in the Eastern Conference, which the Union are bottom of.

Vancouver claimed its second win of the campaign by beating the Seattle Sounders 2-1.

Fredy Montero headed in a Cristian Techera cross in the 65th minute to score against his former club.

The Colombian's close-range header with 10 minutes left doubled the lead and meant Vancouver was a winnerdespite Will Bruin's late effort.

Meanwhile, Dallas remains unbeaten despite conceding late in a 1-1 draw against San Jose Earthquakes.