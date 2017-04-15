The Blue Jays will be without third baseman Josh Donaldson for a while.

Blue Jays place Josh Donaldson on 10-day disabled list

Toronto placed the 2015 MVP on the 10-day disabled list Friday with aright calf injury.Chris Coghlan was called up to the big leagues to take his roster spot, but Darwin Barney will likely earn most of the starts at third base in Donaldson's absence.

Donaldson is batting .310 with two home runs with four RBIs this season.

After feeling discomfort in his calf during spring training, Toronto decided to use Donaldson as a designated hitter at times to start the regular season. But hefelt a twinge of pain during his RBI double in the sixth inning of Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Orioles.

Donaldson will now get at least 10 days to rest and heal his ailing calf.