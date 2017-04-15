New York Knicks president Phil Jackson has a well-documented strained relationship with Carmelo Anthony and said the star forward would be "better off somewhere else".

Knicks president Jackson: Carmelo Anthony would be better off somewhere else

Anthony's future in New York appears to be bleak after the NBA team made attempts to move him on, and the upcoming offseason gives them an opportunity to decide what to do with the 32-year-old.

And in a news conference on Friday, former Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers coach Jackson suggested he is still set on parting with Anthony.

"We've not been able to win with [Anthony] on the court at this time," the Knicks president said.

"I think the direction with our team is that he's a player that would be better off somewhere else and using his talent somewhere where he can win or chase that championship."

Although Anthony holds a no-trade clause and met with Jackson this week, the president revealed he told his player he should consider moving on.

"I just said that you haven't won here. You don't want to end up your career not winning," Jackson said.

"This is not something that you want to have labelled on your career. You want to get to that territory where you have a chance to win. We talked around that.

"But he likes it here. He expressed that."