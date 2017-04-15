Shillong Lajong FC are all set to host reigning champions Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday, 15th April, 2017.





Shillong Lajong - Bengaluru FC Preview: The Blues look to continue their imperious record against the Reds

The two sides had last met in January when Bengaluru FC were not in their recent unsteady form and theBluesrecorded a 3-0 home win at Bengaluru with Udanta Singh coming up with a brace.





TheRedsgo into this fixture following a strong showing against Mohun Bagan who they held at home, but could have easily won owing to a dominant display for the better part of the match.



BENGALURU FC

Thangboi Singto will look for more of the same against Bengaluru as a win will see them lock horns with East Bengal at third place, tied on points.





Asier Dipanda who scored his 10th goal of the season in the last match will look to lead the line alongside Redeem Tlang and Bipin Singh as Singto will look to stick with his regular side in spite of mid week fatigue.





Yuto Kinowaki who was magnificient in midfield will look to begin from where he left off against Mohun Bagan.





The defensive duo of Nim Dorjee Tamang and Konsham Singh will also need to beagile enough to stop the nippy Bengaluru attackers.



Albert Roca meanwhile has a chance to rectify his wretched season as a win will see them leapfrog Lajong to fourth position yet will have one eye on the upcoming AFC Cup fixture a couple of days later.





Amrinder Singh and Sandesh Jhingan have not traveled due to injury while Udanta Singh is also carrying a niggle.





Arindam Bhattacharya will make his way back in goal while Salam Ranjan Singh will be deputizing at Right Back.

CK Vineeth looks to be back in the team while Marjan Jugovic who scored the winner against Aizawl will look to make an impact from the bench.





Alwyn George would most likely be deployed in place of Udanta while Daniel Lalhimpuia will most likely be rested for the AFC Cup clash.





Bengaluru FC enjoy a stellar record against their North Eastern rivals with Lajong winning only once in the seven league encounters between them, in Bengaluru's first ever season while Bengaluru have won five times.





This promises to be an interesting battle as both teams look to improve their position on the table.







Kick-off is at 2.00 PM IST.





PREDICTED LINE-UPS

SHILLONG LAJONG FC

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Key Player: Asier Dipanda









BENGALURU FC

Injured: Rino Anto, Amrinder Singh, Sandesh Jhingan



Doubtful: Udanta Singh



Suspended :None

Key Player: Sunil Chhetri