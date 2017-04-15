Barbora Strycova is through to the semi-finals of the Ladies Open Biel Bienne after the top seed benefited from Julia Gorges' retirement.

Strycova into semis after Gorges withdraws

Gorges won the first set but withdrew in the third after dropping serve with the score 4-6 6-3 1-0 in Strycova's favour.

Strycova will face qualifier Marketa Vondrousova after she stunned fellow Czech Kristyna Pliskova 6-2 7-5.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich was another qualifier to progress with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Camila Giogri, the Belarusian takes on Anett Kontaveit for a place in the final following the Estonian's 7-5 6-7 (2-7) 6-1 defeat of Elise Mertens.