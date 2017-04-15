Jose Mourinho will look to deal his former club a blow in the Premier League title race when Manchester United host Chelsea on Sunday.

Manchester United vs Chelsea: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

The Blues are comfortably on course to be crowned English champions at the end of the season, but the manager that brought three league titles to Stamford Bridge will undoubtedly be keen to complicate Antonio Conte's path to his first.

United are also vying to reel in Liverpool or Manchester City in order to qualify for next season's Champions League, with the Red Devils currently in fifth place.

Game

Manchester United vs Chelsea

Date

Sunday, April 16, 2017

Time

16:00 GMT, 11:00 ET



TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports 1 and by stream via Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream

Sky Sports 1

Sky Go



In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBCSN and Telemundo (Spanish) and by stream via NBC Sports Live.

US TV channel Online stream

NBCSN / Telemundo

NBC Sports Live



SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Man Utd players

Goalkeepers

De Gea, Romero

Defenders

Jones, Rojo, Smalling, Blind, Shaw, Valencia, Darmian, Fosu-Mensah, Bailly, Tuanzebe

Midfielders

Mata, Carrick, Young, Herrera, Fellaini, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Pogba

Forwards

Martial, Rooney, Rashford, Ibrahimovic



United are without Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Juan Mata, none of whom are likely to play again this season, but David de Gea should be ready to return in goal.

Wayne Rooney and Ashley Young both trained this week and should be fit enough to be involved as substitutes but after a 3-0 win at Sunderland, Mourinho may be tempted to stick with an unchanged outfield 10.

Potential starting XI: De Gea; Darmian, Bailly, Rojo, Shaw; Fellaini, Herrera, Pogba; Lingard, Ibrahimovic, Mkhitaryan.

Position Chelsea players

Goalkeepers

Begovic, Courtois, Eduardo

Defenders

Zouma, Cahill, Terry, Azpilicueta, Aina, Alonso, Luiz, Ake

Midfielders

Fabregas, Hazard, Matic, Willian, Loftus-Cheek, Moses, Kante, Chalobah, Kenedy

Forwards

Pedro, Costa, Batshuayi, Solanke



Chelsea have a fully fit squad and, as usual, Conte has only two real selection dilemmas.

They concern whether to partner N'Golo Kante with Nemanja Matic or Cesc Fabregas in midfield and the choice between Pedro and Willian on the right wing. Matic and Pedro started in the 3-1 win at Bournemouth.

Potential starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Costa, Hazard.

BETTING & GAME ODDS

The odds are almost dead even for this match but Manchester United are slight favourites with a best price of 9/5, according to Oddschecker , with Chelsea coming in at 19/10. The draw can be backed at 9/4.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is 4/1 to score first, with Diego Costa and Eden Hazard following behind him at 5/1 and 7/1 respectively.

GAME PREVIEW

This may be the toughest hurdle Chelsea have left to overcome in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

Antonio Conte's men still have to go to Everton, who are in superb form at home, but at Goodison Park they can expect a more open, attacking match than they are likely to find at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have found wins difficult to come by against the top flight's best teams but they are capable of putting up a solid defensive block and ensuring they take at least a point.

Conte will have a decision to make as to whether to stick, by deploying Nemanja Matic alongside N'Golo Kante and taking what United give them, or twist, by fielding Cesc Fabregas instead and attempting to break them down.

The former may be more tempting given Chelsea's advantage over Tottenham in the table and the struggles the Red Devils have had in breaking teams down at home this season.

As far as matches between big hitters in this country go, though, it is more likely to be of interest for its tension - and Mourinho's post-match press conference - than for exciting, fast-paced football.