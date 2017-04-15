Robinho's Atletico Mineiro may have run out comfortable winners on Thursday, but the former Brazil international was left red-faced by a rather lame effort at a scissor kick.

VIDEO: Robinho makes complete hash of scissor kick

The forward was teed up perfectly in the area to slam home against Sport Boys Warnes in this week's Copa Libertadores tie.

But with the Mineirao crowd holding their breath in expectation, he completely mistimed his effort and fell to the floor in a heap.

Fortunately Mineiro were not left to rue Robinho's mistake, as they ran out 5-2 winners over the Bolivian side.