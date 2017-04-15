Besart Berisha became the first man to reach 100 A-League goals as Melbourne Victory defeated Central Coast Mariners 1-0 on Friday.

Melbourne Victory 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: Berisha reaches 100 A-League goals

The Kosovo international - who first moved to Australia with Brisbane Roar in 2011 - scored with 10 minutes remaining, blasting in from close range after good work from Jai Ingham to set him up for the hosts.

That took Berisha to his century of goals in Australia's top division and put him in the outright lead for this season's golden boot with 19. Jamie MacLaren and Bruno Fornaroli are one and two goals behind respectively with one regular-season match to play.

Victory were already assured of finishing second, giving them a bye in the first round of the play-offs, but this win ended a three-match stint without a triumph.

Central Coast remain eighth in the standings and could now finish bottom depending on Adelaide United and Newcastle Jets' results against Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney FC respectively on Saturday.

"I'm so thankful to everyone, all the players, all the coaches who believed in me and gave me a chance in Australia," Berisha said to Fox Sports.

"When I came to Australia I really wanted to work hard. I had a tough time in Europe.

"I have to thank my family, it has been really tough for them too - a lot of sacrifices. They have been the ones who have pushed me all the time.

"It has been a little bit emotional but I'm very, very happy I've achieved these 100 goals and so thankful I decided to come to this country."