Kevin Durant does not plan on leaving the Golden State Warriors this offseason.

Durant wants to stay with Warriors: 'I don't plan on going anywhere else'

Durant, who controversially left the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the Warriors in free agency last year, is likely to opt out of his deal with Golden State.

With two-time MVP Steph Curry – along with key bench players Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston - set to become a free agent at the end of the season, Durant will probably have to take a pay cut to stay with the Warriors and allow the team to keep both superstars.

But that seems to be something the 2014 MVP is prepared to do, with Durant keen to avoid going through the headache of picking from multiple suitors and making a decision that will anger many.

He told the Warriors Plus/Minus Podcast: "I'm not going through that again.

"Obviously I'm thinking about the playoffs right now, so I haven't thought about it that much. But I don't plan on going anywhere else.

"Obviously you want to keep this group together. We want to see how far we can go with this thing, but I'm sure once the season is over with, we'll figure that stuff out, everybody. I'm sure it will all work out for the best."