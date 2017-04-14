Record snooker frame lasts longer than men's marathon

A slow-going professional snooker player has been blasted for an agonising frame that took longer to finish than a men's marathon.

Ireland's Fergal O'Brien qualified for the World Championships after clinching the longest frame in the history of the sport.

The record-breaking two hours, three minutes and 41 second snooze-fest saw O'Brien edge David Gilbert 10-9.

But the speed in which the Irishman went about his business has come under heavy criticism.

"The pace of play was diabolical from pretty much start to finish, and it wasn’t me," Gilbert stressed.

"The last three frames, I was 9-7 up, and it felt like they took about eight hours. It was worse than gruelling – that's not snooker."

Other professional players agreed with Gilbert and took aim at O'Brien on social media.

I'm sorry but this amount of time on a shot shouldn't be allowed... it's pathetic! — Matthew Selt (@MattSelt) April 12, 2017

O'Brien hit back at the criticism by claiming, "You have the pressure of trying to qualify after previous disappointments, you are running on fumes and it is hard to think clearly after six hours.

"Did I over-play shots and double-check stuff? Probably, but such was the pressure. Some days that's the way a frame goes, and if you've got lemons, make lemonade."

For the record, the infamously slow frame took 44 seconds longer to complete than the men's marathon world record.