The Blues and Capitals both have a reputation as teams that underachieve once the Stanley Cup playoffs arrive.

Stanley Cup playoffs three stars: Capitals survive against Leafs

It was a pair of former Blues who helped the Capitals turn things around Thursday.

T.J. Oshie and Kevin Shattenkirk assisted on a Justin Williams goal that got the Caps on the board in their opening-round playoff series against the Maple Leafs, who jumped out to an early lead with two goals in the first 10 minutes.

The Williams goal 12:24 into the game helped the Capitals go into the first intermission with some confidence as they went on for a 3-2 overtime victory.

Williams scored again with four minutes remaining in the second period to tie things up.

After allowing the two early goals, Capitals goalie Braden Holtby settled down to stop 35 shots as Washington and Toronto played a scoreless third period. Tom Wilson then won it in overtime to avoid a 1-0 series hole for the Presidents' Trophy winners.

The Caps also won the Presidents' Trophy last season, for the NHL's best record, only to bow out in the second round with a 4-2 series loss to the Penguins. The Caps also had the NHL's best record for the 2009-10 season, but were ousted in the first round of the playoffs by the Canadiens.

The pressure is definitely on the Capitals, but they responded to their poor start like championship teams should. Now they just have to keep it going to avoid another postseason disappointment.

Three stars

Justin Williams, Capitals—Williams got the Caps on track with a pair of goals to tie things against the Maple Leafs.

Tom Wilson, Capitals— Wilson's first playoff goal 5:15 into overtime lifted the Capitals to victory and avoided what could have been a morale-crushing defeat.

Pekka Rinne, Predators — Rinne had 29 saves as the Blackhawks were shut out in a home playoff game for the first time since 2012. Rinne faced a barrage of shots over the final two periods as Chicago outshot Nashville 23-9 over the latter two-thirds.

Highlight

Wilson's bullet fromFrederik Andersen's left side beat the Leafs goalie glove side and was the first playoff goal of Wilson's four-year career.

Friday's game to watch

Game 2: Blues at Wild, 8p.m. ET, NBCSN (Blues lead 1-0) — The Blues needed goalie Jake Allen to stand on his head to win Game 1, but they can't rely on Allen making 50 saves every night. The Wild outshout the Blues 52-26 on Wednesday and are sure to stay aggressive. The Blues defenders must step up and check the Wild forwards while the Blues have to find some offense to steal a second game in Minnesota.