'It's only 2-0' - Ajax boss Bosz rues fantastic Fahrmann

Ajax head coach Peter Bosz was thrilled with his side's display in their 2-0 defeat of Schalke, but was left with a feeling of regret they could not earn a healthier advantage.

The Eredivisie giants dominated the Europa League quarter-final first leg from start to finish in Amsterdam, Davy Klaassen's double handing them a significant lead.

But for Schalke's Ralf Fahrmann, Ajax would have been out of sight. The goalkeeper made a string of fine saves in the second half to keep his side in with a chance ahead of next week's return in Gelsenkirchen.

One save in particular with less than 15 minutes remaining to tip a Donny van de Beek drive onto the crossbar was remarkable and could prove crucial come the final reckoning.



RESULT: Ajax 2-0 Schalke



Klaassen 23 (P), 52

"I'm happy with our game, but not completely satisfied with the outcome. It's only 2-0, but we should score more goals," Bosz said.

"This outcome means next week is still a real competition. I am satisfied that we have had no goals against.

"Was this the best Ajax [played] under my leadership? Also against Feyenoord and Copenhagen we have played well here in the Amsterdam ArenA.

"We gave them so little time on the ball. Tonight I might have most enjoyed the cooperation between the fans and the team. The whole stadium stood behind our team."

Bosz's opposite number Markus Weinzierl, however, was less than impressed with his side's display - Fahrmann apart.

"We gave the ball away far too quickly and left the Ajax players too much space. They took advantage of that," he said. "We need to work past this game quickly and put in a much improved performance in the second leg.

"We're all very disappointed but highly thankful to Ralf Fahrmann that the result wasn't bigger."