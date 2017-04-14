Oklahoma cornerback Parrish Cobb was arrested Thursday for the second time since January in connection with an armed robbery.

Oklahoma's Parrish Cobb arrested again in connection with armed robbery

According to Norman police reports, Cobb, 19, was identified as one of two men who entered into a Norman, Okla.,apartment at 11:40 p.m. CT on Wednesday, pointed semi-automatic handguns at its occupants and thenleft with cash and drugs.

MORE: Disgraced athletes: Where they went wrong

Cobb was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felonyand conspiracy to commit a felony. Headmitted he drove the vehicle — which was not registered to him — to the apartment complex on Wednesday with the intent to rob the occupants of their drugs.

He later said he did not find any, but did take the cash and later returned to his apartment where he placed his weapon — a semi-automatic BB gun pistol — into the rear seat of his own car.

This is Cobb's second arrest this year: He was also named in an arrest warrant in January in connection to an armed robbery outside a convenience store, which he was later suspended for.Hewas still serving that penaltyat the time of Wednesday's robbery.