Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars hasadmittedhe could move toArsenal in a similar role.

Overmars admits he is under consideration for Arsenal director of football

Speaking to reporters ahead of his club's Europa League clash with Schalke on Thursday, the 44-year-old said that a return to north London could be on the cards.

“I know the club pretty well and I have always kept in touch with Arsenal,"Overmars said. "As a player I had the ambition to play in Europe(outside the Netherlands). It might be an option in the future.”

Lyon and Besiktas fans clash ahead of match

The former Arsenal player became thesporting director at Ajax in 2012 and has won two Eredivisie titles with the Dutch powerhouse.

Speculation overArsene Wenger's future has grown in recent weeks, as the Gunners have hit a rough patch of form which has endangered their chances to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Wenger has been in charge of most of the club's transfer dealings during his two-decade run in north London but with his contract expiring at the end of the season, it is thought he may have to accept more assistance with personnel if he is to remain on the touchline beyond this season.

Overmars, who starred at Arsenal from 1997 to 2000, confessed that he could be in line to take up a role with the Gunners, though he added he has recently penned fresh terms with the Dutch club.

“I think there is a list with names, and I’m on it. It’s not strange since I’ve had a good time at Arsenal. But I’ve just signed a new contract at Ajax.”