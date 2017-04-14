Carmelo Anthony kept a calm presence with the media when trade talks were swirling around him, but he didn't #StayMe7o during a game against the Nets in March.

Carmelo Anthony ripped Knicks in expletive-filled rant last month, per report

A report by ESPN'sIan Begley claims the All-Star forward became upset during halftime of the game. CoachJeff Hornacek was the first to talk, and that's when Melo chimed in. Coaches getting upset at players after a poor performance is typical, but getting a response is a little unusual.

Via Begley:



Carmelo Anthony, whose default demeanor is relaxed and easygoing, responded with anger and expletives of his own. For those accustomed to seeing Anthony live by his oft-used idiom, "Stay Melo," it was jarring. Anthony's R-rated rant essentially questioned the direction of the entire organization, according to sources. Associate head coach Kurt Rambis fired back, calling out Anthony's effort on defense. Anthony responded again, but before things could devolve further, one Knick suggested that the players head back to the court and start warming up.



While it's somewhat surprising to see Anthony lash out, it makes sense given his recent complaints. After the New York's final game of the season Wednesday night, the forward wasn't shy about saying he may have played his last game a Knick.

Anthony says he'd "love" to return to the Knicks, but ultimately understands the team wants to go in another direction. His recent comments makes it seem likely he'd be willing to waive his no-trade clause.