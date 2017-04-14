Like the tough players they worship, hockey fans are also known for their resilience.

Stabbed hockey fan refuses help until after game

One Penguins fan in particular refused treatment for a stab wound to his head until the team's opening Stanley Cup playoff series game against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday night was finished.

According to the Guardian, police responded to a stabbing report at an auto detail shopin Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood just after 9 p.m. ET and discovered the shop owner bleeding from his scalp.

Authorities say the 43-year-old victim, whose name remains undisclosed, got into a verbal altercation with a 25-year-old man, whose name is also being withheld, before being struck in the head with a screwdriver.

What a Pens fan. pic.twitter.com/nkNo9aQKzw — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) April 13, 2017

When paramedics arrived to help, the victim refused treatment and insisted he would drive himself to the hospital when the game ended.

While some may scratch their head in confusion, hockey fans everywhere utter those famed four words: Because it's the Cup.

The Penguins defeated the Blue Jackets 3-1 in Game 1 of the opening series and will host Game 2 on Friday before traveling to Columbus for games 3 and 4.