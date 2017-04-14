Golf: No sub-70s as quartet lead at Trophee Hassan II

There was a four-way tie for the lead at the end of the opening round of the Trophee Hassan II on Thursday with no man able to break into the 60s.

No sub-70s as quartet lead at Trophee Hassan II

Gary Stal, Gregory Havret, James Morrison and Lucas Bjerregard each managed three-under-par 70s, the first time in this European Tour season that no player has broken that mark in one round.

With low scoring hard to come by, the field is tightly bunched heading into day two at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat.

A group of nine sit one shot behind the leading quartet, with a further 21 finishing for the day on one under.

Of the four at the summit, Bjerregard had the most erratic day, his round punctuated by six birdies, an eagle and five bogeys.

Last year's champion Wang Jeung-hun - at 48, the highest-ranked player in the event - suffered a difficult day, signing for a four-over 77 that included a double-bogey seven.