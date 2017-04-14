Most athletes have a fixed schedule they like to stick to. Billy Horschel is one of them.

Billy Horschel shoots 70 day after daughter's birth

While preparing for this week's RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, SC., Horschel received a call Tuesday from his wife who explained she was headed into labor.

Horschel raced back home to Florida on Wednesday to be with his wife, and watch hisdaughter, Colbie Rae, be introduced to the world. Horschel then returnedtoHarbour Town Golf Links later that day.

“Everyone is doing great,” Horschelsaid, via golfchannel.com. “We were going to keep going with my normal schedule and come back if she went into labor.”

It's going to take more than the birth of his child to keep Horschel out of a tournament. The former Florida Gators star shot an opening-round 1-under 70 on the tight track.