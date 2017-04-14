Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has come up against some of the best players in the world during his short career.

Tottenham star Alli reveals his toughest opponent

Having played in the Premier League, Champions League and internationally for England, the 21-year-old has already experienced as much as some players do in a lifetime.

But the former MK Dons star believes Real Madrid star Toni Kroos - who he came up against for the Three Lions when they took on Germany - is his toughest opponent.

"Toni Kroos for Real Madrid and Germany– on his day you can’t get close to him," he told Hypebeastwhen asked who was the best player he has played against.

"Obviously you want to be thinking about your own game but when you’re pressing, it’s quite annoying when he can just pop the ball off so easy — he’s just a joy to watch."

Alli has come under criticism in recent weeks despite his fine goalscoring after a series of handshake goal celebrations with his team-mates.

But the Spurs man feels that since the introduction of the routines the club's performances have been good and has no plans to stop.

"We [Alli and Harry Kane] sit next to each other in the changing room and when we both started scoring a few goals, we said we needed a celebration.

"Since then we’ve done alright so I don’t think we’ll be changing it just yet."