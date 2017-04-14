Golf: Dustin Johnson commits to Wells Fargo Championship

Dustin Johnson will be back in action next month at the Wells Fargo Championship after missing the Masters due to a freak accident.

Dustin Johnson commits to Wells Fargo Championship

The world number one arrived at Augusta last week as the favourite, but was forced to withdraw after slipping down the stairs in his rental home, hurting his back.

Johnson originally warmed up as if he were going to play, but decided not to risk further injury.

The 15-time PGA Tour winner committed on Thursday to the event, which will take place from May 4 at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington.

"We certainly are excited that Dustin will be joining us in Wilmington in a few weeks," Wells Fargo Championship executive director Kym Hougham said.

"More importantly, we are glad that he is OK and will be returning to the PGA Tour. Local fans who have followed his career since he was an amateur player in this area are in for a real treat.

"He leads a group of players, currently in the field, who are among golf's most dynamic and talented players in the world today."

With Johnson now in the field, there are six players among the top 20 in the world scheduled to compete at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Adam Scott, Alex Noren, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed and Phil Mickelson are all currently committed to play.