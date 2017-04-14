Ahead of this season’s UEFA Champions League final, The F2 Freestylers have been recreating sixof the greatest goals in the competition’s history.

You beauty! The F2 Freestylers recreate classic Gerrard goal

From that Zinedine Zidane volley for Real Madrid against Bayer Leverkusen to Steven Gerrard’s last-gasp heroics for Liverpool, the boys are testing their tekkers by taking on some of their toughest challenges yet.

Next up they take on Steven Gerrard's incredible strikefor Liverpool versus Olympiakos in 2004, without which there would have been no Istanbul when the Reds came back from 3-0 down to AC Milan to win the competition.

With less than five minutes remaining at Anfield that December evening, Liverpool were 2-1 up but heading out until Gerrard's fabulous half-volley earned a crucial third goal that securred their passage to the knockout stage.

But was it the best goal ever scored in Europe’s most prestigious club competition?

Vote for your favourite UEFA Champions League goal for your chance to play on the UCL final pitch with the F2Freestylers