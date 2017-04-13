'I’m not bothered if Man Utd finish eighth' - Europa League the priority for club legend Robson

Manchester United need to make the Europa League their priority, not a top-four finish in the Premier League, says club legend Bryan Robson.

The former Red Devils captain claims he would not be “bothered if we finish eighth”, just as long as continental success is savoured.

Victory in Europe would give Jose Mourinho’s men another route into Champions League competition for 2017-18, offering them greater margin for error in an ongoing battle to end the campaign as high as possible in the English top-flight table.

"We must be really solid but on the front foot," Robson, who won two league titles and the European Cup Winners’ Cup during his time with United, toldMUTV.

"It's a major competition for us.

"United are all about winning trophies and it's a real hard task to finish in the top four because we've had a lot more games.

“If we win it, it'll have been a very successful season.

“I’m not bothered even if we finish eighth, if we can win this competition."

United’s quest for European glory continues on Thursday evening with the first leg of a Europa League quarter-final clash with Anderlecht.

Both of the Red Devils’ defeats in the competition this season have come on the road, and they lost 2-1 on their last visit to Brussels in October 2000, but their away form has generally been good domestically and has helped to counter a number of costly draws on home soil.