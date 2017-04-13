Steven Gerrard is expected to take charge of Liverpool Under-18s next season after manager Jurgen Kloppconfirmed he will be moving into a new role.

Klopp confirms new Liverpool role for Gerrard

Gerrard, who scored 186 goals in 710 appearances in a 17-year playing career at Liverpool that included nine major trophies, returned to the club as an academy coach in January after a stint at MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy.

It has been reported this week that the 36-year-old will be put in charge of the under-18 side next season and, when asked about the plan for Gerrard, Klopp said: "There's no announcement to do at this moment... but what I can say probably is... yes.



"He is doing a really good job at the academy at the moment with his presence and everything. He enjoys it a lot.

"Yes he will be a coach of the youth team next season. I'm pretty sure. But we will tell you exactly which team when we want to tell."