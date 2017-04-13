'Mbappe will reach a very high level' - Madrid target thrills Monaco boss Jardim

News

Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim hailed Kylian Mbappe's progress following the young forward's match-winning display against Borussia Dortmund.

The 18-year-old bundled in the opening goal at Signal Iduna Park before sweeping home a superb strike in the second half to help the Ligue 1 leaders to a 3-2 win in the rearranged first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

It was the latest highlightin a spectacular season for Mbappe, who has scored 21 goals in all competitions and seen his name linked with a host of Europe's biggest clubs.

Mbappe sets stunning CL record

Jardim wants the France international to keep his work rate up, but is thrilled with his development since his first-team debut in December 2015.

"Mbappe is progressing a lot," said Jardim, who left the teenager out for the Ligue1 win over Angers at the weekend. "He has been with us for over a year, almost two years. He works well, he progresses and understands his role during matches.

"We are happy with his performance. We had prepared for this match: maybe he didn't play against Angers for that, too.

"I think he's going to get to a very high level. But, as always –I speak to you like I do to him – it is always the work, the progression that will help you to reach a great level."



Real Madrid and Manchester United are among those said to be monitoring Mbappe's progress ahead of the summer transfer window.

