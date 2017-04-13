Top meets bottom as all-conquering Sydney FC prepare to celebrate the Premier's Plate with a record-breaking win against Newcastle Jets. But could the visitors spoil the party and avoidthe A-League wooden spoon?

Sydney FC - Newcastle Jets Preview

SQUADS

Sydney FC squad: 1.Andrew REDMAYNE (gk), 4.Alex WILKINSON, 5.Jordy BUIJS, 6.Joshua BRILLANTE, 7.Michael ZULLO, 8.Milos DIMITRIJEVIC, 9.BOBÔ, 10.Milos NINKOVIC, 11.Bernie IBINI, 12.Aaron CALVER, 13.Brandon O'NEILL, 14.Alex BROSQUE (c), 17.David CARNEY, 18.Matt SIMON, 19.George BLACKWOOD, 20.Danny VUKOVIC (gk), 21.Filip HOLOSKO, 23.Rhyan GRANT **two to be omitted**

Ins: 6.Joshua BRILLANTE (return from suspension), 10.Milos NINKOVIC (return from illness), 13.Brandon O'NEILL (return from suspension)

Outs: 28.Nicola KULESKI (return to NPL)

Unavailable: Nil

Newcastle Jets squad: 2.Daniel MULLEN, 3.Jason HOFFMAN, 5.Ben KANTAROVSKI, 6.Steven UGARKOVIC, 7.Andrew HOOLE, 8.Mateo POLJAK, 9.Aleksandr KOKKO, 10.Wayne BROWN, 11.Labinot HALITI, 12.Harrison SAWYER, 13.Ivan VUJICA, 15.Andrew NABBOUT, 16.Nicholas COWBURN, 19.Morten NORDSTRAND, 20.Jack DUNCAN (gk), 22.Lachlan JACKSON, 28.John KOUTROUMBIS, 50.Tomislav ARCABA (gk) **two to be omitted**

Ins: 9.Aleksandr KOKKO (promoted), 10.Wayne BROWN (returns from suspension), 28.John KOUTROUMBIS (returns from injury)

Outs: 4.Nigel BOOGAARD (suspended - 1 match)

Unavailable: 1.Ben KENNEDY (gk) (Achilles - season), 21.Daniel ALESSI (knee - season)

BLUFFER'S GUIDE

You could hardly pick a bigger mismatch - the runaway Sky Blue juggernaut against a team that has imploded in the last month of the season.

Sydney have lost just once all season and will break the A-League's regular season points record with victory at Allianz Stadium.

Bobo: Sydney must become A-League champions

By contrast, the Jets have lost their last five matches and are winless in their last nine.

They've also conceded 17 unanswered goals to equal an unwanted A-League record, held by the defunct New Zealand Knights.

To make matters worse for Newcastle coach Mark Jones, he's without his skipper and defensive lynchpin Nigel Boogaard, who picked up an eighth booking of the season in last weekend's F3 derby.

By contrast, Sydney boss Graham Arnold welcomes back three regulars who missed last weekend's 1-1 draw away to Wellington Phoenix.

Brandon O'Neill and Josh Brillante have served their one-game bans for yellow card accrual and Johnny Warren Medal favourite Milos Ninkovic is over the illness that saw him sit out his first game of the season.

Following the final whistle, Sydney will parade the Premier's Plate in front of their home fans before quickly shifting their attention to the finals and a potential third championship for the club.

Okon applauds CCM, Jones bemoans Jets' lack of composure

For the Jets, it'll be an off-season of soul searching after missing out on the finals for the seventh straight campaign.

ROUTE TO GOAL

Bobo continued his rich vein of form for Sydney last weekend, scoring his 15th goal of the season and eighth in as many games.

The Brazilian striker's support cast isn't too bad either.

Alex Brosque and Filip Holosko complement their number nine perfectly and with the return of Ninkovic, the Sky Blues will be keen to add to their 53 goals before a week off the park.

For the Jets, it's a case of anyone will do - their last goal from open play was seven weeks ago.

While Andrew Hoole, Andrew Nabbout and Morten Nordstrand are all capable of finding the net, their inability to do so on a consistent basis has been a big hindrance to Newcastle's season.

Aleksandr Kokko has been left out in the last two games, but may earn a recall as Newcastle search for that elusive goal, which would at least give their travelling fans something to cheer about at the end of a wretched ten weeks.

WHO'S BEEN IN THE SPOTLIGHT THIS WEEK?

Sydney FC. The Sky Blues' sensational summer will see them lift the season's second piece of silverware in front of their home fans after the game.

FORM LINES

Sydney FC: WWWWD

Newcastle Jets: LLLLL

PREDICTION

Sydney FC 3 Newcastle Jets 0