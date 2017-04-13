Spurs forward Pau Gasol scored the 20,000th point of his NBA career in the third quarter of San Antonio’s 101-97 loss at the Jazz on Wednesday, the final night of the 2016-17 regular season.

Pau Gasol joins rare NBA company with 20,000th career point



With this bucket, Pau Gasol scored his 20,000th career point. #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/cZp95IEJMH

— NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2017



While Gasol is the 47th player in NBA history to reach to the 20,000-point milestone, he is just the fourth with that many points, 10,000 rebounds, 3,500 assists and 1,500 blocks.



.@NBA Players with 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, 3,500 assists and 1,500 blocks:





Kareem Abdul-Jabbar



Kevin Garnett



Tim Duncan



PAU GASOL

— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 13, 2017



Gasol, who has also played on the Grizzlies, Lakers and Bulls during his so far 15 years in the league,is undoubtedly in elite company.