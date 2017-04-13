Pau Gasol joins rare NBA company with 20,000th career point

News

Spurs forward Pau Gasol scored the 20,000th point of his NBA career in the third quarter of San Antonio’s 101-97 loss at the Jazz on Wednesday, the final night of the 2016-17 regular season.


While Gasol is the 47th player in NBA history to reach to the 20,000-point milestone, he is just the fourth with that many points, 10,000 rebounds, 3,500 assists and 1,500 blocks.





Gasol, who has also played on the Grizzlies, Lakers and Bulls during his so far 15 years in the league,is undoubtedly in elite company.

