It was a good day for seeds as Fernando Verdasco, Feliciano Lopez and Thomaz Bellucci progressed to the second round at the US Men's Clay Court Championship.

Verdasco, Lopez through to second round in Houston

After play was completely washed out on Tuesday without a ball being hit, Verdasco made up for lost time in a straight-sets win over Kevin Anderson.

The Spanish fifth seed and 2014 champion won an evenly-contest first-round clash against Anderson 7-6 (7-4) 7-6) (7-4) in Houston on Wednesday.

Countryman and sixth seed Lopez also advanced to the second round after downing wildcard Bjorn Fratangelo at the ATP 250 event on clay.

In Wednesday's final match, veteran Lopez posted a 7-5 6-4 victory.

Lopez fired down 14 aces compared to Fratangelo's three, while he won 81 per cent of his first serves.

Bellucci – the eighth seed from Brazil – rallied to beat Frances Tiafoe 7-5 1-6 6-2 in his opener.

American seventh seed Donald Young, however, was not as fortunate after losing 6-3 6-4 to Thiago Monteiro.

Elsewhere, Chung Hyeon prevailed 6-4 5-7 6-4 against Victor Estrella Burgos, Ernesto Escobedo accounted for Tennys Sandgren 6-3 6-3, Jared Donaldson was beaten 6-4 5-7 6-3 by Maximo Gonzalez, Leonardo Mayer outlasted Adam Pavlasek 5-7 6-2 6-1, while Horacio Zeballos was too good in his 6-2 7-5 victory over Rogerio Dutra Silva.