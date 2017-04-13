NHL playoffs 2017: Senators' Mark Stone lays huge hit on Bruins' Dominic Moore

News

We have anearly candidate for the best hit of the 2017 NHL playoffs.

Ottawa Senators defenseman Mark Stone laid the boom on Boston Bruins forward Dominic Moore in open ice during Game 1 of the teams' Eastern Conference playoff series.

Watch Moore get stopped dead in his tracks by Stone after a nifty deke in front of the net.



Now that's playoff hockey at its finest.

