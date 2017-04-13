We have anearly candidate for the best hit of the 2017 NHL playoffs.

NHL playoffs 2017: Senators' Mark Stone lays huge hit on Bruins' Dominic Moore

Ottawa Senators defenseman Mark Stone laid the boom on Boston Bruins forward Dominic Moore in open ice during Game 1 of the teams' Eastern Conference playoff series.

Watch Moore get stopped dead in his tracks by Stone after a nifty deke in front of the net.



Boom. That Mark Stone hit on Dominic Moore. pic.twitter.com/G9alr1GBwI

— Brian Platt (@btaplatt) April 13, 2017



Now that's playoff hockey at its finest.