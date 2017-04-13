Cubs receive World Series rings, which have 108 diamonds

As music from Lord of the Rings played at Wrigley Field, Chicago Cubs players and coaches received their MLB championship rings prior to Wednesday's home game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Fans were selected to present the ornate World Series rings, which each have 108 diamonds to symbolise the 108 years it took the Cubs to win the championship.

In addition to the 108 diamonds, the rings also have sapphires and rubies as the centrepiece logo.

The sides of the rings are emblazoned with the team's famous "W" flag and the marquee that is on the facade of Wrigley Field that faces the intersection of Clark and Addison.

There is even a goat inside the ring.