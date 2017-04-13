New York not under consideration to host upcoming NFL Drafts, report says

Bad news for those who haven't accepted the notion of an NFL Draft that doesn't feature hordes of Jets fans apoplectic about their team's latest unforgivable pick: It sounds like it'll be a while before the event returns to Radio City Music Hall.

An NFL official told the New York Daily News on Wednesday that the city is not currently under consideration to host any future drafts, and there is no shortage of contenders vying for a piece of the league's marquee offseason event.

Philadelphia will host the 2017 draft later this month after what was by all accounts a successful two-year run in Chicago. The move out of New York beginning in 2015 was originally prompted by scheduling conflicts at Radio City, but the NFL quickly found taking the show on the road to be a buzz-generating proposition.

Most expect the 2018 draft to be hosted by the Cowboys, with reports dating back to last year's event suggesting owner Jerry Jones was pushing hard to hold the showcase at The Star, the team's newly opened "world headquarters" in suburban Frisco.

The Daily News reports Canton, Ohio, home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, would like to host in either 2019 or 2020 — the latter year marking the NFL's 100th anniversary. Los Angeles, Denver, Detroit, Kansas City, Green Bay and Jacksonville also have thrown their hats in the ring as potential hosts.

After holding the draft in New York for 50 consecutive years, it's no surprise the NFL sees value in moving the event around, and the league certainly appears inclined to ride that wave as long as it can.