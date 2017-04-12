Ajax youngster Davinson Sanchez is flattered by reports that Barcelona are interested in his signature, but the defender is in no rush to leave for La Liga.

Sanchez flattered by Barcelona interest

Battered Barca need another miracle

The 20-year-old was rumoured to be the subject of interest from Barcelona before the start of the 2016-17 campaign, but opted to join Ajax from Atletico Nacional as he felt his first-team prospects were brighter in Amsterdam.

Sanchez has since made 29 Eredivisie appearances for an Ajax side that sit second in the league and just a point adrift of leaders Feyenoord.

His performances in the Dutch capital have seen links with a move to Barca resurface, but Sanchez is keen to win honours with Ajax.

"People in South America know Ajax as a nice gateway to a good career in Europe," the centre-back told Voetbal International.

"It is very flattering to be linked with a club like Barcelona.

Bartra seriously injured in bus attack

"But I only just got here and I want to achieve something before making the next step.

"I am not thinking about it for now. Ajax are my main priority at this stage."

Sanchez has a contract with Ajax until June 2021.