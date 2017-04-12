It doesn't matter who you are, you still have to respect Michael Jackson's effect on the music industry, according to Gael Clichy.

Gael Clichy: Michael Jackson is the Messi and Ronaldo of music

The Manchester City full-back likened the King of Pop to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the undeniable best in their field, and said that even his four-year-old daughter knows about his music.

From hip hop to house, MJ has inspired artists from nearly every genre to cement his place in history, with Clichy himself a huge advocate of the icon's tunes – see Clichy wax lyrical about one of his all-time heroes in the full video above!

Footage courtesy of Kicca.