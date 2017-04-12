News

Gael Clichy: Michael Jackson is the Messi and Ronaldo of music

It doesn't matter who you are, you still have to respect Michael Jackson's effect on the music industry, according to Gael Clichy.

The Manchester City full-back likened the King of Pop to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the undeniable best in their field, and said that even his four-year-old daughter knows about his music.

From hip hop to house, MJ has inspired artists from nearly every genre to cement his place in history, with Clichy himself a huge advocate of the icon's tunes – see Clichy wax lyrical about one of his all-time heroes in the full video above!

Footage courtesy of Kicca.

